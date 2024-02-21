Ivory Coast: Congolese Kalala Mitonga expelled after the Elephants’ coronation

Congolese Kalala Mitonga, who resides in Abidjan in Ivory Coast, was deported to her country of origin by the Ivorian authorities. She is accused of having made remarks described as “discrepancies in language” against Ivory Coast, after the coronation of the Elephants at the 34th edition of CAN 2023.

After the expulsion of Algerian influencer Sofia Benlemmane for racist remarks during CAN 2023, another person has just been expelled. Kalala Mitonga, of Congolese origin, was excluded from the country following a resounding outing against the Ivorians on the sidelines of the Ivory Coast vs DRC match counting for the semi-finals of CAN 2023.

Indeed, the 34-year-old young woman openly accused COCAN and the FIF of having corrupted the referees of the semi-final matches between Ivory Coast and the Democratic Republic of Congo which ended in victory. Elephants.

In her video posted on TikTok, the Congolese Mitonga also attacked the Ivorians by calling them “ illiterate » and of ” dogs “. “I don’t care about your Ivory Coast… I’m not for you and I don’t care about the Ivorians… “, she declared in her live broadcast.

Spread like wildfire on the web, his video was the subject of an investigation by the Ivorian authorities. She was expelled for having made remarks described as “language discrepancies” against Ivory Coast, her country of residence.