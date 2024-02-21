Paris 2024 Olympic Games (F): posters for the 3rd elimination round (Africa zone)

Discover the posters for the third elimination round of the women’s football tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

After the second round and its share of surprises, it is now time for the third round of the qualifiers (Africa Zone) for the Paris-2024 Olympic Games. In search of its qualifying ticket, Ghana will face Tanzania in a double confrontation. The first leg is scheduled for February 23 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In the previous round, the Black Queens dominated the Beninese in the first leg (3-0) and the return leg (2-0). But the task will undoubtedly be tougher this time for the Ghanaian players, who will compete against ambitious Zambians. The Shepolopolo did not play due to the withdrawal of Mali.

The posters for the third round of Paris 2024 Olympic qualifications

First legs

Friday February 23 (GMT)

1 p.m. Tanzania – South Africa (Azam Complexe Sport, Dar es Salaam)

1:30 p.m.: Tunisia – Morocco (Soliman Stadium, Soliman)

5 p.m.: Ghana – Zambia (Ohene Djan Sports stadium, Accra)

5 p.m.: Cameroon – Nigeria (Reunification Stadium, Douala)

Return matches

3 p.m.: Nigeria – Cameroon (Abuja National Stadium, Abuja)

4 p.m.: Zambia – Ghana (Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola)

5:30 p.m.: South Africa – Tanzania (Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit)

6 p.m.: Morocco – Tunisia (Prince Moulay EL Hassan Stadium, Rabat)