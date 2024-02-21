Emilio Nsue: CAN 2023 top scorer retires internationally

Suspended by the Football Federation of Equatorial Guinea for his unprofessional behavior, while he accused the leaders of the national body of being corrupt, Emilio Nsue retired from international football at the age of 34, announced this Tuesday on the networks social the top scorer of CAN 2023.

CAN 2023 in Ivory Coast where Nzalang Nacional reached the round of 16 will have been their last under the colors of the Equatoguinean selection. At 34, Emilio Nsue has decided to retire from international football. Top scorer of the 34th edition of the continental tournament, the striker ended his collaboration with the national team from which he was excluded for unprofessional behavior during the CAN 2023.

The FEGUIFUt had in fact removed the player and his teammate and Edu Salvador from the national team for reasons of conduct, according to an official press release. In the process, Nsue publicly denounced acts of corruption within his country’s federation and said he no longer wanted to play as long as the current leaders remained in place.

The resulting tension led to a meeting orchestrated by the country’s vice president, aimed at reconciliation. Despite a climate that seemed to calm down and a public apology, Nsue maintained his decision to withdraw from the national team.

He held a meeting to resolve the disagreement between Deportes, FEGUIFUT and national selection. After covering the parties, he agreed to have a sincere reconciliation; and that all of us rely on the mediation of any internal conflict. — Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mangue (@TeodoroObiang17) February 20, 2024

23 goals in 42 appearances for Nzalang Nacional

Considered one of the key drivers of his team’s success at the AFCON, Nsue left an indelible mark with exceptional performances, particularly in the 4-0 victory against Ivory Coast. A Spanish international hopeful, he chose to represent Equatorial Guinea in 2013, accumulating 42 caps and 23 goals during his career.