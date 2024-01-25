“It’s difficult to digest this elimination”, Aïssa Laidouni on the Tunisia fiasco

The bitter elimination of Tunisia from CAN 2023, last in its group with 2 points, continues to provoke reactions in the Carthage Eagles camp. Last to react, midfielder Aïssa Laidouni.

Like Algeria which finished last in its group, Tunisia will also not play in the round of 16 of CAN 2023. The Eagles of Carthage were eliminated from the competition after their poor performance this Wednesday evening, on the occasion of the last day of group E.

Condemned to win the three points of victory against South Africa, coach Jalel Kadri’s team finally finished the match with a goalless draw (0-0). Insufficient to ensure their qualification for the round of 16.

In the mixed zone, midfielder Aïssa Laidouni reacted to this elimination of the Carthage Eagles. A big disappointment for the Union Berlin player who would never have imagined such a scenario. “It’s difficult to digest this elimination. It’s a big disappointment. We don’t have much choice, we have to learn from our mistakes and keep moving forward. It’s like that ‘. It’s hard for us and I know it’s hard for the supporters. I don’t criticize anyone. I would surely say that we are a team, we lose together and we win together. We just have to find the strength to get up and come back strong. We will try to rectify the situation and see what didn’t really work during this CAN to come back stronger behind.”he told Africatopsport.