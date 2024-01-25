CAN 2023 – Morocco: Walid Regragui suspended by CAF

Following an altercation between coach Walid Regragui and Chancel Mbemba during the match against the DRC, incidents broke out at the end of the match, leading to a CAF investigation to clarify the situation.

The conclusions of this investigation have just been revealed. According to information from BeIN Sports, confirmed by the Moroccan sports channel Arryadia, Walid Regragui was suspended for four matches by CAF, two of which were suspended.

Consequently, he will be absent in the next match against Zambia as well as in the round of 16 of the Atlas Lions. His deputy, Rachid Benmahmoud, should replace him on the bench. Note that the FRMF has decided to challenge this decision by appealing.