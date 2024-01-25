CAN 2023: the first posters for the 1/8 finals

With the matches played Monday and Tuesday in groups A, B, C and D, we know the first posters for the round of 16 of CAN 2023.

The group phases of CAN 2023 end this Wednesday with the matches in groups E and F. A final round at the end of which we will know the 16 qualified for the knockout phases. While waiting for the outcome, we already know the first posters for the round of 16, the result of the matches played Monday and Tuesday in groups A, B, C and D.

Defeated Gambia at the end of a crazy encounter, Cameroon will face Nigeria on January 27. Impressive in this competition, with Nzalang Nacional who inflicted a 4-0 on Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea will meet its neighbor Guinea. Syli National finished third in group C behind Cameroon after its defeat against Senegal (0-2).

Finally, the third known round of 16 will pit the surprising Cape Verde team against Mauritania. Not expected at this stage, the Mourabitounes qualified for the second round after their exploit against Algeria (1-0) on Tuesday evening. A victory which condemns the Fennecs, eliminated from the group stages for the second consecutive edition after CAN 2021 in Cameroon.

The first posters for the round of 16: