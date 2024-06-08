“It will be a little difficult”, Gernot Rohr before Benin-Rwanda

Gernot Rohr was at a press conference in Abidjan on Wednesday, on the eve of the Benin-Rwanda match, on the third day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. And the Guépards coach expects a difficult match against the Amavubi.

Gathering in Abidjan as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Benin faces Rwanda this Thursday evening. A meeting counting for the third day of the qualifying phases. Last in Pool C with just one point, the Cheetahs must snatch victory against the Amavubi to get back on track.

At a pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Gernot Rohr spoke about this decisive meeting for his team. And the Benin coach expects difficult math.

“We have been able to prepare well for several days. We trained in extraordinary conditions. There will be good playing conditions. We have seen what this team can do, especially in the last two matches. Rwanda is the match that you absolutely have to win. Rwanda is in the lead with 4 points, in case of victory, we will also have 4 points. We are aware that this is a key match, very important for both teams“, declared Rorh in comments relayed by Megasports.

A big challenge for the Beninese but the Franco-German coach ensures that his team are ready for the mission. “Rwanda managed to beat South Africa, that already proves the quality of this team. We too were reassured by recently having two good matches against Ivory Coast and Senegal. I think we are on the right track, we would like to confirm what we showed during these two matches. It will be a little difficult, we are missing Andreas Hountondji, Olivier Verdon, but as I told you, we have prepared well and we will be ready” , he added.

As a reminder, the Benin-Rwanda match is scheduled for this Thursday evening (8 p.m., GMT+1) at the Le Felicia stadium.