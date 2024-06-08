CDM 2026 (Q): Mozambique takes on Somalia, Lesotho takes the lead in group C

Mozambique joined Algeria and Guinea at the head of Pool G after its victory against Somalia (2-1) this Friday, in the third day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. In Pool C, Lesotho took the lead in the ranking after their victory against Zimbabwe (2-0).

The third day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers continues this Friday, with several matches played across the continent. At the Maputo stadium in Angola, Mozambique hosted Somalia. A decisive meeting for the two teams, in search of points in group G.

And at the finish, it was the Mambas who came out on top. The Mozambicans actually won with a score of 2-1. A victory which allows the Mozambique team to move up to third place, tied with Guinea and Algeria, at the head of the group.

Kenya and Burundi back to back

In the other match of this day, Kenya and Burundi failed to decide between themselves in group F. The two teams parted with a parity score (1-1) at the end of the 90 minutes game.

A result which could benefit Ivory Coast, leader in the ranking, which would consolidate its advantage in the event of victory against Gabon this evening. Also note the great operation of Lesotho which takes the lead in group C after its victory against Zimbabwe (2-0).

The Likuena are now first with 5 points, ahead of Rwanda and Benin, second and third respectively with 4 points each. Fourth and fifth in the rankings, Nigeria and South Africa face each other this evening.