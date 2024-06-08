Algeria: floods kill 6 people in the west of the country

Floods caused by heavy rains have caused the death of six people in western Algeria, according to the country's authorities.

The governorates of western Algeria were hit by violent floods this Thursday. Official sources say at least six people died. According to a press release from the Civil Protection Services (Civil Defense), these deaths are added to a series of tragedies caused by the bad weather which has plagued the country since the end of May.

Civil Defense teams found five bodies in the Wilaya of El Bayadh. These victims were on board a taxi swept away by the waters of Wadi Ghasul. A sixth victim, aged 59, was discovered in the valley of the commune of Sabdou, in the Wilaya of Tlemcen, after being swept away by the torrents.

To deal with this emergency situation, Civil Defense has deployed dozens of diving teams and ambulances to the affected areas. On Wednesday evening, the emergency services had received several calls reporting disappearances due to the floods, requiring rapid and massive intervention.

These floods come after Civil Defense announced on Tuesday the death of six people in 24 hours in several Algerian wilayas. A week earlier, three other people, including a 7-year-old child, lost their lives in the floods which hit the wilayas of Tipaza and Guelma.

Since the start of the bad weather at the end of May, the death toll due to floods in Algeria now stands at 15 deaths. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, while efforts are underway to assist affected populations and prevent further tragedies.