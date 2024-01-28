Israel suspends flights to South Africa

The Israeli airline “El Al” has decided to suspend its flights to South Africa, from the end of March, justifying this decision by a lack of passengers and tensions linked to accusations of genocide brought by South Africa against Israel.

A few hours before the verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the lawsuit brought by South Africa concerning alleged crimes in Gaza, the company “El Al” took an unprecedented measure by announcing the suspension of its flights to destination Johannesburg in South Africa, from the end of next March. This decision is motivated, according to the official press release, by a lack of passengers.

“El Al should stop operating its flights to South Africa due to a lack of passengers, and due to South Africa’s accusations against Israel before the International Court of Justice for committing crimes of genocide », reports “The Jerusalem Post”. An anonymous company source cited the security climate and the Hague trial as factors influencing the decision, noting that Israeli travelers prefer to explore new destinations, including Tokyo, the United States and Thailand.

The public hearings in The Hague on January 11 and 12 marked the start of the examination of the lawsuit brought by South Africa against Israel for alleged “crimes of genocide” against Palestinians in the Strip. Gaza. These events have heightened tensions between the two nations, apparently leading to a reorientation of Israelis’ travel choices.