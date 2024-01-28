CAN 2023: Egypt in the round of 16, Ghana eliminated

Egypt validated its ticket for the round of 16 of CAN 2023 after its draw against Cape Verde (2-2) this Monday evening. Snagged by Mozambique, Ghana is eliminated from the competition.

For the second consecutive edition, Ghana will not make it out of the group stages of an African Cup of Nations. The Black Stars were eliminated from CAN 2023 after their draw this Monday evening against Mozambique. Facing the Mambas in a match counting for the last day of group B, the men of coach Chris Hughton finished the match with a parity score (2-2).

A big disappointment for André Ayew’s squad who were still qualified, one minute from the end of the game. But Reinildo Mandava’s goal in the last seconds will make the Ghanaians lose everything, who therefore leaves the tournament with 2 small points.

Egypt snatches its qualification

Without its talisman Mohamed Salah, out for the rest of the competition according to his agent, Egypt validated its ticket for the second round of CAN 2023. The Pharaohs snatched a draw against the Blue Sharks (2-2) this evening, as part of the third day of group B.

Trailing on a goal from Benchimol at the end of the first period, the Egyptians turned the match around after returning from the locker room. Trezeguet equalized for his team before Mostafa Mohamed delivered Egypt in stoppage time. But in the process, Bryan Silva Teixeira brought the two teams back to level. Final score: 2-2.

With 3 points on the clock, the Pharaohs finish in second place in group B, ahead of Ghana and Mozambique who neutralized each other in the other match of this group (2-2).