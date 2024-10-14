Barça: news from Lamine Yamal, injured in the left thigh

Barça confirmed the injury of Lamine Yamal, affected against Denmark (1-0) in the Nations League. The Spanish striker suffers from an overload in the hamstring muscle of his left thigh.

The fear of all of Spain was finally confirmed. Summoned with La Roja, Lamine Yamal left the rally this weekend, shot in the leg. The Spanish striker was injured during the narrow victory against Denmark (0-1) in the Nations League. The bad news was confirmed this Monday by Barça in a press release on its official website.

“The examinations carried out on Monday on Lamine Yamal confirm that he suffers from an overload in the hamstring muscle of the left thigh. The date of his resumption of training will depend on his progress.we can read in the press release.

A sore which should not rule out the 17-year-old player from the match against Sevilla in La Liga this weekend. But coach Hansi Flick should spare his star for this meeting. The Blaugranas have two important meetings next week: against Bayern Munich on October 23 and against Real Madrid on Saturday October 26. Matches for which the presence of Yamal is eagerly awaited.