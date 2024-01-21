Investiture of Félix Tshisekedi: several heads of state announced in the DRC

After the announcement of the results of the presidential elections in December, President Félix Tshisekedi is preparing to begin his second term, marking a significant stage in the political life of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The inauguration ceremony, scheduled for January 20, is attracting strong international interest, with around 20 heads of state and numerous delegations expected to participate. The event is of particular importance, attracting a notable number of foreign delegations. Although the list of guests has not been made public by the Congolese presidency, the latest information suggests the presence of representatives of the 15 countries of the Community of Southern African States (SADC), accompanied by their heads of state respective.

Leaders from neighboring Central African countries, such as President Denis Sassou Nguesso of Congo-Brazzaville, as well as representatives from Senegal and Togo, also accepted the invitation. Unusually, the United States constituted a special delegation, led by the Honorable Scott Nathan, demonstrating special interest on the part of the American administration.

This strong international participation in the inauguration of Félix Tshisekedi in 2024 marks a notable change compared to previous inaugurations in the DRC, where the presence of foreign heads of state was more restricted.