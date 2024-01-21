CAN 2023-Egypt: the verdict falls for Mohamed Salah

Injured during the draw between Egypt and Ghana (2-2), Mohamed Salah suffers “from a strain in his posterior muscle”, the Egyptian federation announced this Friday. The Liverpool striker will miss his team’s next two matches.

Suspense had been at its height in Egypt for more than 24 hours. During the crucial match of the CAN group stage, between Egypt and Ghana (2-2), Mohamed Salah gave up his place due to injury, just before the break. Since then, concern was at its peak among the ranks of the Pharaohs.

This Friday, the Egyptian football federation lifted the veil on the mystery surrounding Salah’s state of health by publishing an official statement. “X-rays undergone by Mohamed Salah, the captain of the Egyptian national team, revealed that he was suffering from a strained posterior muscle and that he will miss the team’s next two matches in this AFCON against Cape Verde , then in 1/8ths in case of qualification», Indicates the press release.

🚨 | إصابة محمد صلاح بشد في العضلة الخلفية ويغيب مباراتين في أمم أفريقيا 🇪🇬 الأشعة التي خضع لها محمد صلاح قائد منتخب مصر ، عن إصابته بشد ي عضلة الخلفية وسيغيب عن المباراتين المقبلتين للمنتخب في أمم أفريق يا أمام كاب فيردي ، ثم مباراة دور الستة عشر في حالة التأهل . pic.twitter.com/HfIyLNc2US — EFA.eg (@EFA) January 19, 2024

The news is a blow to Egyptian fans who had high hopes for the performance of their national team in this major tournament. Salah, being one of the most talented and prolific players in the world of football, is Egypt’s greatest asset. The injury comes at a crucial time in the competition, as Egypt prepares to face Cape Verde in their next match.

Salah’s absence is sure to influence the coach’s strategy and the team’s dynamics on the pitch. Supporters still hope that Salah’s teammates will be able to take up the challenge and earn their ticket to the next round. After two days, the Egyptians have only two points on the clock.