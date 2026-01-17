International cooperation: Dakar and Abu Dhabi want to give water a central place in climate action

Senegal and the United Arab Emirates intend to make water a major focus of global climate action. This common desire was reaffirmed during the visit of the President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, to Abu Dhabi, on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

Participating in the round table of heads of state, the Senegalese head of state also delivered the opening address of a side event devoted to the preparatory process for the United Nations Water Conference, which Dakar and Abu Dhabi will co-organize in 2026.

At this platform, President Faye maintained that water constitutes a central issue for human dignity, collective security and sustainable development, calling for its full integration into international climate policies.

According to the President of the Republic, this convergence of views illustrates the solidity of relations between Senegal and the United Arab Emirates, driven by a shared ambition to move from vision to action.

To this end, he praised the welcome and hospitality of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Ben Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, as well as the quality of the exchanges between the two delegations.

SG