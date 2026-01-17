Farba Ngom telephone case: a prison guard placed in police custody

The investigation into the Farba Ngom affair is experiencing new developments. A prison guard was arrested and placed in police custody.

According to “Libération”, which provides the information, the accused is suspected of having “delivered” two mobile phones to the deputy while the latter was in detention.

Investigators also reportedly found, among the files used, minutes of the hearing of Tahirou Sarr, reinforcing suspicions of serious irregularities within the prison system.

Furthermore, the newspaper reveals that Mr. Ngom, taken from the special wing for the purposes of the investigation, categorically refused to answer the questions of the investigators of the Research Section (SR).

These developments come the day after resounding declarations from the Minister of Justice, Yassine Fall. In front of the press on Tuesday, she reported explosive revelations, implicating political leaders, lawyers and three journalists.

The minister announced the opening of “in-depth investigations” in order to shed light on these serious accusations.

Salla GUEYE