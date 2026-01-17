Central African Republic: President Bassirou Diomaye Faye pays tribute to the fallen soldier

The President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, reacted on his Facebook page after the death of a Senegalese soldier engaged in MINUSCA in the Central African Republic. “It is with deep sadness that I learned of the death of a Senegalese soldier from the 4th rapid intervention detachment engaged within MINUSCA, as well as the injuries suffered by several of his comrades, following an accident that occurred during a patrol mission,” wrote the Head of State.

Bowing to the memory of the soldier who fell in service, he paid tribute to his commitment “in the name of peace and the protection of civilian populations”. The President sent his condolences to the family of the deceased, his loved ones and the entire Senegalese Armed Forces. He also wished “a speedy and complete recovery” to the injured soldiers, expressing to them, as well as to the entire deployed detachment, “the solidarity and recognition of the Nation”.

In his message, Bassirou Diomaye Faye praised “the courage, professionalism and sense of duty” of the Senegalese soldiers committed to “stability, peace and human dignity, wherever the honor of the Republic requires it”.

A Senegalese soldier lost his life and seven others were injured, including five seriously, following an accident involving a vehicle of the 4th Senegalese rapid intervention detachment engaged within the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (Minusca), announced the Directorate of Information and Public Relations of the Armed Forces (Dirpa).

According to the press release reviewed by Le Soleil, the accident occurred this Friday, January 16, 2026, near the village of Yenga, located 22 kilometers from Bouar, in the northwest of the Central African Republic, while the detachment was carrying out a liaison patrol. The report shows one soldier died instantly and seven injured, including five in serious condition, without the exact circumstances being specified.