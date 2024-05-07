Innoss'B: the singer offers a 4X4 car to his bodyguard

Returning from France after a show, Congolese singer Innoss'B offered a luxury car to his bodyguard.

The famous Congolese singer Innoss'B showed great generosity towards his bodyguard, Chameau Kalala, for his loyalty and unwavering commitment. After promoting his latest EP entitled “Calculation” in France and participating in the 2nd edition of the Flammes Awards, Innoss'B decided to mark his return by offering an extraordinary gift to his faithful protector.

On Tuesday April 30, Innoss'B surprised Chameau Kalala by giving him the keys to a brand new BMW 4X4 vehicle, symbolizing his recognition for years of dedication. The moving scene was shared on social networks.

The video of the handing over of the keys sparked strong reactions of admiration from fans and Internet users on social networks.

This generous gesture demonstrates not only Innoss'B's gratitude to his bodyguard, but also the importance he places on the safety and well-being of those who accompany him in his international career.