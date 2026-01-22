Individual measures: Appointments of the Council of Ministers

Under the Ministry of the Interior and Public Security:

Mrs. Fatou Moctar FALL, Civil Administrator, pay number no. 681 543/E, previously Department Technical Advisor at the Ministry of the Interior and Public Security, is appointed Director of Partnership and Non-Governmental Organizations (DPONG) at the General Directorate of Territorial Administration, at the Ministry of the Interior and Public Security, replacing Mr. Amadou Bèye NDIAYE, called to other functions.

Under the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Cooperation

Mr. Papa Baïdy SY, Specialist in project evaluation, salary number no. 513 621/B, is appointed Director of Monitoring and Evaluation of Project and Program Performance at the General Directorate of Cooperation, External Financing and Private Sector Development and Partnerships, at the Ministry of the Economy, Planning and Cooperation, replacing Mr. Amadou BAO, called to others functions.

Mr. Amadou BAO, Doctor in Economics, previously Director of Monitoring and Evaluation of Project and Program Performance, is appointed Director of Economic and Financial Cooperation at the General Directorate of Cooperation, External Financing and Private Sector Development and Partnerships, at the Ministry of the Economy, Planning and Cooperation, replacing Mr. Mamour Ousmane BA, admitted to assert his rights to a retirement pension.

Under the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation

Mr. Ngouye FAYE, Secondary Education Teacher, pay number no. 714 481/M, is appointed Technical Inspector at the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, vacant position.

Mr. Coumba Ndoffène DIOUF, Planner, salary number no. 609 611/I, is appointed Technical Inspector at the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, vacant position.

Under the Ministry of Infrastructure

Mr. Ansou Souba BADJI, Commissioner for Economic Investigations, salary number no. 653 038/A, is appointed Secretary General of the Agency for the Construction of Public Buildings and Edifices, replacing Mr. Moustapha Kamal THIAM, admitted to assert his rights to a retirement pension.

Mr. Cheikh Oumar NDIAYE, Civil Administrator, salary number no. 602 642/D, is appointed Secretary General of the National Reference Laboratory in the field of Building and Public Works, replacing Mr. Guéladio Abdoul SOW.

Under the Ministry of Culture, Crafts and Tourism

Mr. Oumar BA, Urban Planner, is appointed Director of Investments and Tourist Developments (DIAT) at the Ministry of Culture, Crafts and Tourism, vacant position.