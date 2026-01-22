Diogal Mbaye, Layene Digital deputy coordinator: “We produced the official portrait of the Khalif General this year”

Layene Digital marks a true digital blossoming of the Layène brotherhood. Present on all digital platforms, with a dedicated application, the initiative allows the faithful to access news about their faith, to follow important reminders on certain religious practices, as well as zikr sessions. In this interview, the deputy coordinator, also the founder of the project, discusses the genesis and objectives of Layène Digital, particularly in relation to the preparation of Call 2026.

Can you come back to the context of the creation of LayeneDigital?

Layene Digital was born in a context marked by the rise of digital tools and platforms, which have opened up new opportunities for information sharing and communication. Founded in 2017, LayeneDigital is a voluntary organization composed mainly of young people from the Layène community, passionate about digital technology and committed to promoting their cultural and spiritual heritage through these modern tools.

To trace the history, it all started during the 2017 Call, a major religious event for the Layène community. For the first time, we managed to broadcast this event live on Facebook using modest means: two (2) smartphones and two (2) tripods. It was a founding moment that motivated us to continue on this path. At the time, our activity was mainly focused on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). Little by little, we expanded our presence to other platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, Telegram, TikTok, podcast platforms, and even WhatsApp, in order to reach a wider and more diverse audience.

With an initial team of ten (10) volunteers, Layene Digital has evolved to become an organization today bringing together around fifty members, men and women. Among them, we find journalists, community managers, photographers, graphic designers, directors, computer engineers, and many other profiles.

After seven (7) years of existence, 2024 marks a key milestone in our journey with the complete merger with DiamalayeEvent’s, a complementary platform focused on the production of audiovisual content on social networks. This strategic merger has made it possible to further improve the quality of our services and maximize our impact, leveraging a synergy of our skills to meet the growing needs of our community and beyond.

Today, Layene Digital is no longer just digital event coverage. We have become a reference in digital communication for the Layène community and the brotherhoods of Senegal while remaining faithful to our initial mission: to promote and enhance our cultural and spiritual identity through digital technologies.

How do you assess the impact of your work in the community?

Annually, the celebration of the Call of Seydina LimamouLaye Al Mahdi (PSL) constitutes a strong moment for the Layène community and beyond. In 2026, this major event will take place over two days, January 19 and 20, 2026, in the localities of Cambérène, Ngor and Yoff. However, our work is not limited to these days. With LayeneDigital, we are developing and implementing a large-scale digital campaign that spans nearly 50 days: before, during and after the Call. This allows us to establish an ongoing presence and reach an impressive cumulative audience on social media.

In 2024, our campaigns reached a total of 1.2 million people, thanks to a strategy of content production and distribution on the main digital platforms. On TikTok, our content has generated more than 400,000 views, while our videos broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube have accumulated around 120,000 views in real time. Furthermore, publications linked to the Call generated more than 15,000 interactions (likes, shares, comments), demonstrating the active engagement of Internet users.

Beyond the figures, we play a key role in promoting the Appeal. We produce visual supports such as the official poster for each Call, and other posters, invitations and badges, and support the organizing committee in its activities. In 2024, we have also developed innovative tools, such as the “Layene” mobile application, designed to support the faithful in daily spiritual practice by offering useful content directly on mobile: precise prayer times personalized according to your location, the annual calendar of activities of the Layène community (Niaanes, Gamou, Diangue, ziara, etc.), access to the Koran for reading, the Sermons and teachings of Seydina Limamou Lahi (PSL) and Seydina Issa Rouhou Lahi (PSL), DiamalayeFM radio live streaming, daily spiritual practices (rites, zikr, meditation).

Analysis of our data shows constant growth in our digital influence. In 2026, our digital platforms total more than 207,000 subscribers, including 109,100 on TikTok, 37,000 on Facebook, 28,200 on Instagram, 28,400 on YouTube and 4,600 on X, without forgetting that we are present on podcast platforms like Spotify. These figures reflect the power of our campaigns and our ability to engage the social media community. Our content captivates not only members of the Layène community, but also a wider audience, thus strengthening the influence of this religious and cultural event.

The evaluation of our achievements would not be complete without identifying the role of digital tools in the professionalization of the organization. Thanks to our press accreditation platform, we were able to efficiently manage more than 200 accredited journalists and media during the 2024 Call.

We also measure our impact through the creation of the official portrait of the Khalif General of Layènes Seydina Mouhamadou Lamine Lahi, another historic first.

Comments collected by Ndeye Fatou Diery DIAGNE