Special investment plan 2026-2028: Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko lays the foundations for a structural transformation of the economy

Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko presented, this Wednesday, January 21, 2026, in the Council of Ministers, the Special Investment and Financing Plan 2026-2028, intended to stimulate a sustainable transformation of the national productive fabric.

According to the Head of Government, the expected and mobilized funding must be rigorously oriented towards relevant priorities, both in the transformation objectives pursued and in the areas of intervention chosen. These investments aim to strengthen the country’s economic engines, consolidate human capital and promote broader inclusion in the growth dynamic.

Through this plan, the State aims to promote the creation of job opportunities, the improvement of the living conditions of populations as well as the strengthening of social cohesion and security.

For the Prime Minister, the success of structural transformation now relies on the ability to mobilize and coordinate all stakeholders, public, private, territorial and technical and financial partners, around the same financing logic, particularly at the level of productive sectors.

The Special Investment and Financing Plan is based on three guiding principles: a coherent, selective and strategic approach to the projects to be financed; a massive mobilization of the private sector, called upon to play the role of locomotive of economic transformation; and a strong public commitment to accountability.

The Prime Minister also underlined that several target projects will reach advanced levels of maturation by 2028, with some becoming fully operational. These include the Dry Port of Tambacounda, the Grand Transfer d’Eau, the Agropoles of the South and Center, the Senegal Gas Network, as well as the ports of Ndayane and Sendou.

Furthermore, other structuring investments will be launched or continued, particularly within the framework of the Energy Program, digital connectivity, as well as the relaunch of strategic national companies such as SONACOS, AIR SENEGAL/AIBD and SN La Poste. These efforts will be complemented by the development of social infrastructure.

For Ousmane Sonko, this orientation marks a profound overhaul of the governance of public investment, aimed at protecting catalytic projects essential to the development and economic transformation of the country against the risks linked to external financing, in particular the cumbersome procedures and suspensions or cancellations induced by exogenous shocks.