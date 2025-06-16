India has taken legal action against Somali pirates responsible for the diversion of a ship captured in the Arabian Sea.

According to unofficial sources in Indian naval forces, the Indian government has decided to justify the 35 Somali pirates arrested aboard a diverted ship off Somalia on March 16. This decision marks a change of practice, because before, the pirates were generally disarmed at sea after the rescue of diverted ships and their crews.

The Indian naval forces have managed to release the Bulgarian Truth “Ruen”, belonging to the “Bulgarian maritime navigation” company and sailing under Maltese pavilion, after it was diverted on December 14 in the north of the Arabian Sea. Since then, India has maintained a robust presence in the region, deploying at least a dozen warships in the Gulf of Aden and the north of the Oman Sea.

This initiative aims to help ships in the east of the Red Sea, where several navies, including that of the United States, are working to secure the sea routes attacked by Houthi activists in Yemen. Indian authorities have indicated that the navy maintains continuous monitoring of the region using air platforms and information collected from other ships.

On March 20, Bulgarian President Roumen Radev had a telephone interview with his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu. He expressed his gratitude to the Indian naval forces for their high professionalism when the ship is released and its crew, including seven Bulgarian sailors.