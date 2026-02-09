Incidents during the CAN final: Morocco appeals CAF sanctions

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has officially announced its intention to challenge the decisions rendered by the disciplinary jury of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). At issue: sanctions considered too lenient given the seriousness of the excesses that occurred during the Senegal-Morocco final.

The standoff between the FRMF and the CAF disciplinary authorities reaches a new stage. By way of a press release, this February 3, 2026, the governing body of Moroccan football confirmed its decision to appeal the sanctions recently communicated by CAF.

Reminder of the facts

The events date back to January 18, 2026, during the 35th edition of the African Cup of Nations (CAN). The meeting between Senegal and Morocco was marred by major incidents which left their mark, including the premature withdrawal of the Senegalese team, theft of towels and scuffles in the stands. At the end of the match, Senegal emerged victorious thanks to a goal from Pape Gueye in the first part of overtime. This is the second CAN won by the Lions of Teranga.

Sanctions deemed “non-compliant”

For Morocco, the account is not there. The FRMF believes that the sanctions imposed do not reflect the reality on the ground. In its press release, the federation underlines a “non-compliance of these sanctions with the scale and seriousness of the incidents”.

The president of the FRMF also sent an official letter to his CAF counterpart to reaffirm his position. He calls on the body to ensure that the regulations are applied with the rigor necessary to preserve the integrity of African football.

What next for the procedure?

By appealing, the FRMF suspends the final application of the first decisions and brings the matter before a higher instance of the CAF. This legal recourse aims to obtain heavier sanctions, commensurate with the damage suffered. As a reminder, the Senegalese Football Federation took note of CAF’s decisions and decided not to appeal.

Djibril DIAO