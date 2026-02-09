High-flying shocks for the eighth round February 3, 2026

The eighth day of the University Football League (UFL) kept all its promises this weekend of January 31 and February 1, 2026. On the lawn of Dakar Sacré-Cœur, the stakes were high and the nets shook several times, little by little drawing the picture for the final phases.

Supported by All Actions Sport (subsidiary of Kalimo Consulting Group), this second edition of the UFL confirms its status as an unmissable event for student communities. In a spirit of fraternal communion, the 24 teams entered continue to wage a merciless battle on the pitch of Dakar Sacré Cœur for the final coronation.

Group B: ESMT in pattern size

The clash at the summit this Saturday pitted the UCAO against the “Blue and White” of the ESMT. Under a blazing sun, the two teams played a fiercely contested game. Sharper in front of goal, the ESMT students won with a score of 4-2.

The strong man of the match, Youssou Sarr, distinguished himself with a saving double, well supported by achievements from Babacar Sy and Mbaye Wilane. On the UCAO side, despite the defeat, Assane Gueye saved the honor by scoring his team’s two goals. If UCAO is already assured of its place in the round of 16, ESMT carries out the correct accounting operation by coming back to match its opponent of the day with 6 points on the clock.

Group C: ASASSC overviews the debates

On Sunday, the poster between ASASSC and the DAUST team kept the spectators in suspense. In this duel at the top of the table, it was the “Greens” of the ASASSC who dictated their law. Thanks to goals from Badara Samb and Remi Seck, they narrowly won (2-1).

The reduction in Seydina Ndiaye’s score for DAUST was not enough to reverse the trend. With this victory, ASASSC consolidates its place as leader of group C with a flawless performance (9 points) and officially validates its ticket for the round of 16. DAUST, however, remains in ambush in second place with 4 points.

Group E: DUNIS AFRICA at the end of the suspense

The day ended with a real battle for survival in Pool E between EHES and DUNIS AFRICA. In a match full of twists and turns, it was ultimately DUNIS who snatched victory with a score of 3-2.

The trio, Jacques Mbengue, Mamadou Diatta and Massaer Sow allowed DUNIS to take the upper hand, despite constant pressure from EHES who found the fault through Freddy Malou and Ibrahima Badji. A crucial victory which completely restarts the race for qualification in this group.

Please note that this UFL competition is a project that extends over six months. It aims to strengthen links between the different academic institutions of Senegal in a festive and sporting atmosphere.

Djibril DIAO