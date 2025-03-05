FIFA banks Gabonese coach Patrick Assoumou Eyi for life

ByThe Mwebantu Team

FIFA has banned Gabonese coach Patrick Assoumou Eyi for life, accused of sexual violence on minors, the umbrella body of world football announced.

The investigation, triggered after the revelations of Roman Molina journalist, highlighted abuses committed over fifteen years in Gabonese football.

This sanction sends a strong message against sexual abuse in sport. Now banished for life, Assoumou Eyi is definitely prohibited to exercise any function related to football.

