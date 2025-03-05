FIFA banks Gabonese coach Patrick Assoumou Eyi for life

FIFA has banned Gabonese coach Patrick Assoumou Eyi for life, accused of sexual violence on minors, the umbrella body of world football announced.

FIFA hit hard! The ridge of world football has inflicted a life suspension on the Gabonese coach Patrick Assoumou Eyi, alias “Capello”, for sexual violence on minors.

The investigation, triggered after the revelations of Roman Molina journalist, highlighted abuses committed over fifteen years in Gabonese football.

This sanction sends a strong message against sexual abuse in sport. Now banished for life, Assoumou Eyi is definitely prohibited to exercise any function related to football.