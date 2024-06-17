“I’m disappointed with the result,” Marc Brys after Angola 1-1 Cameroon

Cameroon coach Marc Brys reacted to his team's draw against Angola (1-1) on Tuesday, in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. The Belgian technician thinks his team could do better.

“We must be disappointed, but on the other hand we took a point against a team that is good. We had five very good chances; If you score again, maybe you win. I'm disappointed with the result, but on the other hand I'm proud of the way the team played. Not too long ago there wasn't too much movement in the team's play, now there is a lot of movement, the group is united to achieve results. I am happy with the way of playing, of creating chances “, explained Brys, also praising the state of mind of his group, “united” in his words.

Despite high expectations after the good performance against Cape Verde in Yaoundé, conditions were different in Luanda. Marc Brys highlighted this: “We cannot compare our two matches, they are completely different. We played the first match at home with great support from our supporters. Here, it was not easy against a good team with a lot of speed, vertical and deep play. »

Thanks to this point brought back from Luanda, Cameroon (8 points) is now alone at the top of Group D of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, one length behind its direct pursuers after four days. Above all, the Lions showed great ability in developing the game, a sign that the work is bearing fruit.