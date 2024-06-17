DRC: Pope Francis calls for an end to the massacres in North Kivu

Pope Francis has strongly denounced the ongoing violence and massacres in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). He urged local authorities and the international community to take urgent action to end the bloodshed and protect civilians.

“ We continue to receive painful news about the fighting and massacres taking place in the eastern part of Congo. I appeal to national authorities and the international community to do everything possible to stop the violence and protect the lives of civilians. Among the victims, many are Christians, killed in odium fidei (hatred of their faith), they are martyrs,” said Pope Francis. This declaration comes after a week marked by the death of dozens of people in violence in eastern DRC.

Violence in the North Kivu region has reached a very worrying level. The Congolese government said militants allied with the Islamic State group killed at least 41 people in several villages in the province. However, civil society groups on the ground are reporting a much higher toll, citing up to 80 deaths following last Friday's attack.

These recent massacres have intensified the already severe humanitarian crisis in the region, where thousands of people have been displaced and living in precarious conditions. The local population, exhausted by decades of conflict, continues to suffer from abuses committed by various armed groups.