CAN 2026: Dakar recalls that the “Senegal – Morocco” final celebrates fraternity January 17, 2026

On the eve of the final of the 2025 African Cup of Nations (CAN), which will pit the national teams of Senegal and Morocco on Sunday January 18, the Ministry of African Integration, Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad wanted to recall the importance of this meeting beyond the simple sporting framework.

In a press release published this Saturday, the Ministry of African Integration, Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad headed by Cheikh Niang underlines that the final between Senegal and Morocco constitutes above all a “celebration of brotherhood” between two peoples linked by deep historical, economic, human and spiritual ties.

The text recalls the excellence of the centuries-old relations of friendship and solidarity between Senegal and Morocco. “These relationships, based on mutual respect and a shared vision of African and international issues, have been constantly strengthened over the decades,” specifies the ministry press release. He also underlines that the Kingdom of Morocco has demonstrated, since the start of the CAN, exemplary cooperation, and that the Senegalese government salutes this fraternal constancy.

The ministry responsible for Senegalese diplomacy emphasizes the role of sport, and particularly football, as a vector of rapprochement and cohesion between peoples. Sunday’s final must therefore be experienced as a celebration of African talent, the unity of the continent and the strong brotherhood between the Senegalese and Moroccan people, beyond any circumstantial consideration.

Finally, the ministry calls on all stakeholders, supporters and public opinion to demonstrate responsibility, respect and fair play, in order to preserve the image of African football on the international scene and to demonstrate the solidity of Senegalese-Moroccan relations.