“If I am going to respond to an employee…”, Samuel Eto’o responds dryly to Marc Brys

The president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Samuel Eto’o, reacted to the criticisms made by Marc Brys in an interview with a Belgian newspaper. Without being disturbed, the former Cameroonian international defended his leadership and recalled his mission at the head of Cameroonian football.

In an interview with RFI, Samuel Eto’o downplayed the importance of the declarations of the national coach of the Indomitable Lions, affirming that he would not allow himself to be drawn into controversies: “ If I respond to an employee, you will see that I will take the level that is mine. I will stay at my level as president…»

He also noted that his name is often used to attract attention, thus testifying to his impact in the sporting world. “ If you don’t talk about Samuel Eto’o, we don’t even know where you came from. (…) That means that, somewhere, I have achieved something. »

The FECAFOOT president reiterated his commitment to the common goals of Cameroonian football, putting personal differences aside: “ I have no problem with anyone, I have a mission and I must fulfill it, period. »

Since his arrival at the head of FECAFOOT, Samuel Eto’o has faced challenges and criticism, but his determined and visionary approach continues to mark his mandate. His response once again underlines his intention to remain focused on the modernization of Cameroonian football, far from sterile debates.