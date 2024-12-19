Burkina Faso: 04 French people released thanks to the intervention of King Mohammed VI

Under the impetus of mediation led by King Mohammed VI, four French nationals detained in Ouagadougou since December 2023 have regained their freedom. This event constitutes a major diplomatic breakthrough, marking a turning point in international relations in West Africa.

Arrested on December 1, 2023 in Ouagadougou, the four French people, described by French diplomacy as “computer maintenance technicians”, were accused of espionage, accusations rejected by Paris, which considered them unfounded. Holders of diplomatic passports and visas, their situation had plunged relations between France and Burkina Faso into heightened tension.

King Mohammed VI personally intervened with the Burkinabe president, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, to obtain their release. This initiative, made public by the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, once again demonstrates Morocco’s strategic role in regional affairs.

In a press release dated December 18, 2024, the Élysée confirmed the success of this royal mediation. President Emmanuel Macron thanked King Mohammed VI for his decisive intervention, described as decisive in the outcome of this affair. Until then, France had adopted a discreet posture to avoid disrupting the ongoing negotiations.

This event takes place in a context of growing diplomatic tensions between Paris and Ouagadougou, exacerbated by the gradual deterioration of relations since the coup d’état of September 2022 which brought Captain Traoré to power. The distrust of the Burkinabe authorities towards France, a former colonial power, resulted in several expulsions of diplomats and a calling into question of bilateral cooperation agreements.