“I was blackmailed, I said publish”, Daniel Nsang talks about the leak of his intimate video

Cameroonian actor Daniel Nsang revealed the circumstances in which his intimate video was broadcast almost a month ago on social networks.

In April 2024, an intimate video of Cameroonian actor Daniel Nsang was released on social media, showing the artist naked. Despite this delicate situation, the actor reacted by responding to the support received from social networks. : “I’m fine, thank you everyone.”

Nearly a month later, Daniel Nsang returned to this incident and revealed that he had been the victim of blackmail.

“It’s an exclusive. I never came out officially to talk about it. This video is from a long time ago, I was the victim of blackmail. I am one of those who do not give in to blackmail…I was contacted to tell me that we must publish it”did he declare.

Despite this pressure, Daniel Nsang categorically refused to give in to blackmail. “I said publish”he admitted.

This courageous reaction from Daniel Nsang to the blackmail of which he was a victim was praised by his fans. According to them, his determination not to comply with the demands of the blackmailers demonstrates remarkable strength.