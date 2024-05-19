2026 World Cup (Q): 2 changes in Gabon's list against Ivory Coast

Summoned with Gabon for the next qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup, Johann Obiang and Clench Loufilou will miss the matches, injured, Fegafoot announced in a press release.

The 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Africa zone will resume in June. The teams competing for the final phase will play the matches of the 3rd and 4th days of the qualifying phases. Also in the game, Gabon will face Ivory Coast and Gambia.

The Panthers will face the Elephants on June 7, before challenging the Scorpions four days later. For these two matches, coach Thierry Mouyouma called on a group of 28 players. Among them, OM striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his compatriots Johann Obiang and Clench Loufilou.

The latter, however, will miss the two matches, withdrawing due to injury. According to a press release this Saturday from the Gabonese Football Federation, Johann Obiang, left-back at Pau FC in Ligue 2, injured his right knee and will be absent for two months. Clench Loufilou is the victim of knee trauma and will have to undergo a one-month rehabilitation phase.

For their replacement, coach Thierry Mouyouma called on Wilfried Ebane and Brimau Nziengui. The first plays in National 3 (5th French level) in Locminé. At 32, he already has 12 caps with the selection he discovered in 2015. The second is a player from Granville in National 2 (4th French level). This is his first call-up with the A’s.