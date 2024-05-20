A coup attempt was foiled in the DRC this Sunday, May 19, 2024. Christian Malanga, the alleged instigator, was reportedly killed during the attack on the palace of the nation by the Congolese army.

This Sunday, May 19, 2024, a coup attempt was carried out against the regime in place in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The heavily armed attackers attacked the residence of Vital Kamerhe, candidate President of the National Assembly, as well as the Palais de la Nation, office of the Congolese head of state, Félix Tshisekedi.

Despite their success in penetrating the Palais de la Nation, they were repelled by the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC). Some attackers were neutralized and others were apprehended.

Notably, among them were individuals with white skin. General Sylvain Ekenge, spokesperson for the Congolese army, described this event as an attempted coup d'état, which was ultimately foiled.

At the center of this tragedy is the name of Christian Malanga Masumari, also known as Christian Malanga. Born on January 2, 1983, he was a political-military figure in the DRC. Originally from the American diaspora, Malanga was president of a small political party, the United Congolese Party (UCP), registered in Washington, then of New Zaire.

After living in Utah until 2006, Christian Malanga returned to the DRC to complete his military service. In 2010, he founded a company called Malanga Congo. In 2011, he ran in opposition to the legislative elections, but was arrested before the vote. After this event, he returned to the United States in 2012 to create the UCP, then founded New Zaire, a government in exile based in Brussels.

Recently, Christian Malanga launched into the mining sector in partnership with American investors in Mozambique, after having also invested in the gold industry in the DRC. In 2013, he was named the first Ambassador for International Religious Freedom.

Sadly, during this coup attempt, Christian Malanga was shot dead by Republican Guard snipers. Shortly after, his son, aged around twenty, was apprehended by the security services. Malanga's death marks the end of a complex trajectory combining politics, business and international engagement.