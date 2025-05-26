“I want to be confused on a TV set”, Jacques Ayadji assumes and challenges

Invited on the set of the Dominicale of Canal 3 Benin, Jacques Ayadji, Minister-advisor to infrastructure and president of the Moele-Bénin party, delivered a dense, sometimes offensive, often political, always strategic interview. Faced with the criticisms of the opposition, in particular those of the Democrats, he reaffirmed the cohesion of the presidential movement and defended beak and nails the assessment of the regime in place. Without detour, he says he is ready for a contradictory debate to “be confused before the Beninese people”.

During sixty minutes of intense exchanges, Jacques Ayadji reviewed the infrastructure projects launched since 2016, justifying government dynamics in terms of roads, sanitation and digital services. He recognized certain delays on the sites, notably in Tchaourou, but promised a follow -up “at the panties”. He says he wants to make the 100 % realization before 2026. “We have done, and it’s time to be known,” he insists.

For him, the transformations visible in the major cities of the country – and increasingly in rural areas – testify to the effectiveness of government action. From the digitalization of Cotonou sanitation services, including the bitured roads, he ensures that the Beninese live a real change.

“We have a note much more than 17 out of 20,” he said.

Arrested on the warning of the Richard Boni ororou deposit in an alleged corruption case, Jacques Ayadji boot in touch. He refuses to comment on an in progress procedure, recalling that “republican discipline commands respect for the secrecy of education”. He nevertheless defends the presumption of innocence and said he was “impressed” by the political commitment of man before the burst of the case.

Opposition: between disinformation and lack of alternative

Ayadji reserves a muscular salvo to the party officials, in particular in Nourénou Atchadé and Guèdègbé Moutairou. He accuses them of “permanent manipulation”, suspecting them of fueling controversies in public opinion to hide their lack of credible project. On the site of the new headquarters of the National Assembly, he promises to invite the protesters to a visit to the site because, he says, “I want to be confused on a television set in front of the Beninese people”. According to him, the decreased execution rate is simply explained by the expansion of the perimeter of the work.

“If you are asked to build a bedroom and a living room, then you are asked for two more, your execution rate necessarily changes. »»

On the eve of major political maneuvers, Ayadji remains enigmatic on the strategy of the presidential movement. He recalls that President Patrice Talon is the “coach”, the only one empowered to define the moment of the announcement of the candidates (s). “Each camp has its strategy, and silence can be one,” he says.

As for the possibility of a merger of the parties of the movement for the presidential election of 2026, Ayadji rejects any necessity. Rather, it evokes the possibility of supporting one or more duets of candidates, depending on the diagnosis to come.

Glo-Djigbé cases

Criticized for the management of industrial zones and the treatment reserved for soy producers, Ayadji goes up again to the niche. It justifies protectionist measures by the need to preserve local industries and prevent international dumping from stifling them. “Economic patriotism is to produce what we consume and consume what we produce,” he insists.

As for wages deemed low at GDIZ, it specifies that it is not wages but allowances paid to apprentices sent to state training. He denounces a “will to harm” in the communication of the opposition, and calls for a public debate to decide. “I will not be a debate with someone who does not know what it is. I want to have a good quality opposite. »»

A call to contradictory debate

Jacques Ayadji concludes by launching a clear challenge to his opponents. He wants to put an end to political monologues on the sets, and organize real face-to-face, respectful of the people. For him, the shock of ideas remains the best way to shed light on citizens. “It is time for the Beninese people to be entitled to contradictory debates. »»