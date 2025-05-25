The neocolonialism destroys the economy of Africa, according to the president of Zimbabwe

Africa must remain vigilant in the face of neocolonialism, which constantly threatens to destroy the socio-economic potential of the countries of the continent. This is what the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe said Emperson Mnangagwa, on the occasion of Africa Day celebrated on May 25.

“Africa must remain vigilant in the face of the constant threats of neocolonialists who seek to destroy the socio-economic and political potential of the countries of the continent,” said the president. “Our countries should never fall under the yoke of foreign oppression again, whatever the form. We successfully fought colonialism and obtained independence, and we must now focus our efforts on economic independence, regional integration and sustainable development for the benefit of our peoples. »»

He declared that Africa remains united in the continuation of justice, equality and dignity for all the peoples of the continent and the people of African ancestry. The theme of this year’s African Union – “Justice for Africans and people of African descendants through repairs” – is an appropriate call to repair the errors of the past, “said President Mnangagwa. “As in the rest of Africa, the historic cultural heritage of Zimbabwe continues to be desecrated. The colonial powers systematically loot cultural goods under the guise of “scientific research” or enrichment of museum collections. »»

He added that Zimbabwe, like other countries on the continent, asked for a greater representation of Africa in “global political and financial architecture”. “The voice of Africa with regard to our own challenges, in particular conflicts, debt, climate change and economic inequality, must be heard in the negotiations on the future of world peace for sustainable socio-economic development,” said Mr. Mnangagwa. “It is urgent to reform international financial institutions under fair conditions for Africa. »»