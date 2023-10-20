“I know that people are waiting for my separation from Cindy Le Cœur”, Koffi Olomidé

Congolese singer Koffi Olomide spoke about his relationship with his artistic director, singer and dancer Cindy Le Cœur during his appearance on the show “Bosolo na Politiki”.

In a recent interview, the famous Congolese artist Koffi Olomide aroused the curiosity of his fans by raising the possibility of a separation with his collaborator and singer Cindy Le Cœur.

When asked if he was going to separate from Cindy Le Cœur, Koffi Olomide responded ambiguously: “I know that people are waiting for my separation from Cindy Le Cœur, the day in question will be a national holiday”. This response fueled rumors and left fans and observers confused as to the true meaning of his words.

Throughout the interview, Koffi Olomide sowed doubt about his real relationship with his artistic director. When the journalist mentioned the name of Cindy Le Cœur, he responded with an enigmatic smile: “You mean Cindy Le Cœur Olomide? “.

However, it is worth pointing out that Koffi Olomide has neither officially confirmed nor denied the separation rumors. He seems to play with interpretations and maintain the mystery around this situation.

For their part, fans continue to wonder if this declaration actually announces the end of their artistic and sentimental collaboration. We should wait for more precise statements from those involved to really understand what is going on between Koffi Olomide and Cindy Le Cœur.