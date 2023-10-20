Dramatic twist: André Onana renounces CAN 2023 (media)

While CAN 2023 is fast approaching, Cameroonian goalkeeper André Onana does not seem willing to join the adventure of the Indomitable Lions. His priority seems to be to devote himself fully to his club Manchester United, which is in difficulty this season.

Despite an apparent reconciliation with the Cameroon coach, Rigobert Song, André Onana does not intend to respond to the call of his national team which will compete in the African Cup of Nations next January. According to information reported by ESPN, the Manchester United goalkeeper prefers to stay in England and concentrate on his club.

According to the American media, the decision of the 27-year-old potter would be motivated in part by the up-and-down performances of the Red Devils in this first third of the season, as well as by his own form below his usual standards. Imperial in his cages during the previous exercise under the colors of Inter Milan, the native of Nkol Ngok is almost a sieve, with a player who collects blunders in each outing.

For the moment, nothing is official yet, but rumors in the corridors indicate that the former Ajax player is already under pressure at government level and within the Cameroonian Football Federation in order to convince him to reconsider its decision.. For its part, Manchester United does not seem inclined to retain its player while the departure of Onana for the CAN would mean that the Mancunians will be deprived of their star for at least a month.

While CAN 2023 will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024 in Ivory Coast, André Onana still has three months to mature his decision.