“People need to stop…”: Cameroon’s victory against Cape Verde, Roger Milla reacts

Legend Roger Milla reacted to the victory of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon against Cape Verde (4-1).

The former national team player was delighted with the good performance of the young people in front of the Cameroonian public and took the opportunity to address a dig at the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education. Roger Milla, always faithful to his support for the national team, expressed his pride following this brilliant performance.

After the victory of the Indomitable Lions against the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde, he spoke of the conflict between the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot) and the Ministry of Sports, calling on the latter to avoid any interference in the affairs of the Federation led by Samuel Eto’o.

“The children played well. If we play like that all the time, we don’t have any difficulty. They did what was expected of them, but people need to stop doing anything. People should not interfere to disturb the president of the federation. There was a misunderstanding which I hope will be resolved. The people never let go of the Indomitable Lions”declared Roger Milla on the microphone of Crtv.