“I am confident for the rest of the CAN”, Riyad Mahrez after Algeria 1-1 Angola

The captain of Algeria, Riyad Mahrez, regretted the draw conceded by his team against Angola (1-1) Monday evening on the first day of group D at CAN 2023, but remains confident for the rest of the tournament with the Fennecs.

Another big contender for the title, Algeria started CAN 2023 with a draw. The Fennecs were neutralized by Angola, Monday evening, on the occasion of the first day of group D. Dominators, with an Algerian team which quickly opened the scoring, the colts of coach Djamel Belmadi were caught on the return of the locker room, before finally leaving the match with a score of 1-1.

A big disappointment for the 2019 African champions who had certainly not envisaged this scenario. This, however, does not affect Riyad Mahrez who remains confident for the rest of the competition. In a post-match press conference, the captain of the Fennecs promises a strong comeback for the Greens.

“I think that in the first half, we started well by controlling the game. That’s what we needed against this team. In the second half, we had a little moment of uncertainty which proved fatal for us. I think ten minutes, then they pushed to equalize and they had a penalty. These are the aliases of football, it’s not the crisis, we only remember the positive, But hey, I am very confident for the rest of our journey during this CAN by trying to rectify the situation against Burkina-Faso. explained the Al Ahli striker, reported by CAFonline.

And to add: “Inshallah we are going to have a good match against Burkina. In any case, as I told you, I am very confident for the rest of the competition, we prepared very well to have a good tournament. On the second day, Algeria will try to get back on track against Burkina Faso, while Angola will cross their boots with Mauritania in the hope of snatching their first victory.