CAN 2023: Namibia offers Tunisia entry

Namibia won its first victory in the final phase of an African Cup after its exploit against Tunisia (1-0) this Tuesday, on the occasion of the first day of Group E at CAN 2023.

History for Namibia. The Braves Warriors won their first victory at the African Cup of Nations on Tuesday. The Namibians defeated Tunisia this evening, on the first day of Group E at CAN 2023. At the end of a fairly hard-fought match, coach Collin Benjamin’s men finally won with a score of 1 -0. The only goal of the game was scored by Deon Kavendji at the end of the match.

Very committed offensively and solid defensively, the Namibians did not at all steal their victory in this part, where they tied with Tunisia. Authors of several clear chances, the Braves Warriors could even have taken the lead in the first period, had it not been for the lack of realism of the attackers in the opposing 16 meters. But no matter, the essentials are assured.

With this success, Namibia temporarily takes the lead in Group E, pending the other match of the evening between Mali and South Africa. On the second day, the Namibians will meet Bafana Bafana. A new challenge for Collin Benjamin’s foals whose victory would qualify them for the round of 16. See you next Sunday for the outcome.