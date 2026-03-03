High-level segment of the 61st human rights session: Senegal provides the method for humanity to continue to hope!

Carrying the voice of Senegal, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cheikh Niang, as an ambassador of enlightened sovereignism, was able to authentically represent the divisive issues “which polarize our world and threaten our collective security”, to then launch an appeal for the strengthening of the universality and non-hierarchization of human rights, the basis of the modern international order.

Senegal is seriously concerned by the increase in conflict situations and violations of humanitarian regulations, by the rise of hate speech, racism and xenophobia, by the rise in non-respect for the rights of migrants and refugees, as well as by the new challenges linked to climate change and technological progress. So many issues that reinforce polarization in our societies.

Criticizing the trivialization of racism, Sheikh Niang declared, as 2026 marks the 25th anniversary of the Durban Declaration and Program of Action (DPAD): “We must not lose our capacity for indignation and action against this scourge of another age.” Finally, the head of Senegalese diplomacy wants the Human Rights Council created in June 2006 to keep its threatened status as a subsidiary body of the United Nations General Assembly to maintain the hope that it had aroused at its beginning. Because it is about converging towards shared values, he argued, and respecting the diversity of our socio-cultural realities. “It is up to us to maintain hope to preserve the credibility of the Council and its effectiveness on the ground.” The real challenge, for Senegal, which led the Human Rights Council in 2019, is for the United Nations to find the perfect balance for a strong multilateral system: respect for human rights, justice and equity to promote peace, security and social progress.

While this session addresses, beyond multiple crises, the nagging issue of violence against children, Cheikh Niang also spoke up for children around the world: “It is inconceivable that adults would take away their right to a future and their chance to live in a world of peace.”

Posing, as he mentioned in his speech, that human rights cannot be dissociated from global action for peace, security, and development, is to give the invigorating flame to re-anchor the fundamentals of human rights, not to be considered as an à la carte menu. Present in the room, an African expert very touched by the depth and value of the Senegalese minister’s speech whispers in our ears: “it is an excellent speech from a high-level diplomat accustomed to United Nations forums, he was able to authentically reproduce the divisive issues which polarize our world and threaten our collective security”.

In reality, the minister put the cursor on a big challenge for the international community, the non-hierarchization of human rights, especially when the threat to rights seems to come, more and more, from those who are labeled powerful in the world and from major democracies!

El Hadji Gorgui Wade Ndoye