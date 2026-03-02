Donald Trump: there “could be American victims” in the attack on Iran

US President Donald Trump announces that there “could be American casualties” in the attack on Iran.

“The lives of courageous American heroes could be lost and we could have victims,” assures the American president in a video message.

Note that explosions were heard in several Iranian cities. In Tehran, plumes emerge from around the district where the residence of the supreme guide and the presidency are located. President Pezeshkian is said to be “safe and sound,” according to Iranian state media.

Israel now expects an Iranian response. Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a special and immediate state of emergency throughout the country.