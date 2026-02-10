Frank, wrestler: The blossoming of a legend in the making

Émile François Gomis alias Franc, 32 years old, has established himself as a feared VIP throughout the arena. Hardworking, disciplined and endowed with a mind of steel, he built the reputation of an almost invincible wrestler, capable of knocking down the toughest opponents. On February 15, he prepares to face Tapha Tine, determined to preserve his invincibility.

Witnesses to the beginnings of young Émile François Gomis tell his story as if they had archived it in a secret corner of their memory. Their stories have the strength of a film crowned with all the prizes: a clear script, ardent images, a gripping emotion. Let’s unwind this years-old movie.

A harsh sun crushes the red earth of the sanitized plots of Dakar. The thuds follow one another. The clusters of young people come alive. The dust flies away to the rhythm of impatient footsteps. Amidst the familiar din of Unit 7’s school, a silent teenager stands aside. Almost invisible. But his eyes firmly fixed on Moussa Dioum, the neighborhood idol.

In the dense crowd, no one really pays attention to this frail, discreet, diligent boy, who observes every gesture, every posture, every breath. Yet it was he who, a few years later, would become Frank, one of the most formidable and devastating forces in the sport. Today, Émile François advances in the arena like a man dressed in certainty.

Franc did not become champion by chance. Odinga, his childhood friend, still remembers this little one who hung out in his sewing workshop before following him to the evening sessions. “He didn’t talk much, but he observed everything. He had this way of staring at the wrestlers, as if he already learned their secrets,” he says.

Young Émile’s passion quickly asserted itself. He absorbs the gestures of his elders, copies the technical keys and understands the codes. And before he knows it, he is sucked into this world, as if his place had been reserved for a long time.

His first fight in “mbapatt”, against Bali Bali which he dominated, did not pay off. He pockets 5,000 FCfa. But, for Mor Diouf, who had organized the duel, something was already visible. “When he settled down to enter the enclosure, he had a way of breathing, of concentrating… He looked like a professional,” he remembers.

These makeshift tournaments build the character of the future champion. He learns resistance, cunning, endurance. He also takes a liking to the noise of the crowd, to the pressure.

Later, a long stay in Joal completed his apprenticeship. Through contact with Modou Diokh, brother of his mystical trainer, he competes in tournaments, hardens, and strengthens himself. “My idol is Yékini,” he admits.

The invincible VIP

December 2013 marks a turning point. The promoter Prince organizes a wrestling gala that evening, but Franc takes part in his first fight against Guèdj Mamboulane. He wins.

From 2015 to 2020, his progression became a phenomenon: Diarra 2, Reumz, Serigne Ndiaye 2, Thiatou Yoff, Ndiaga Doolé, Mbaye Tine 2, Nguer, Bébé Saloum… All fell.

His duel against Tyson 2 (June 19, 2021) announces his entry into the circle of the greats. The one against Sokh, a year later, propelled him into a new dimension. That evening, the National Arena of Pikine, full as an egg, trembled with the songs. When he defeats his opponent, the public understands that a champion has just settled down for a long time.

The departure of Parcelles Mbollo, negotiated at 500,000 FCfa, is a gamble. When Franc joined Jambars Wrestling Academy in 2019, it was much more than a simple change of team: it was the entry into a carefully thought-out strategy of conquest.

At that moment, Jambaar Productions, aware of the raw potential of its protégé, decided to open doors for him that many close to young wrestlers. He first targets a duel against Sokh, with a stake of 8 million FCfa on each side.

At the same time, another avenue is emerging: a clash against Quench, negotiated with Gaston Productions. But this project will never see the light of day.

Because one voice then imposes itself in the decisions: that of Father Bâ, president of Jambars Wrestling Academy and guardian of Franc’s sporting destiny. A visionary, he categorically refuses this fight against Quench. He wants something more ambitious.

A VIP duel capable of shaking the landscape of Senegalese wrestling and giving Franc the impetus that is still lacking in his career. For him, only one opponent has the ideal profile: Bombardier, the B52 from Mbour, former “King of the arenas” and mountain of experience.

A challenge as prestigious as it is risky. Father Bâ knows that playing small makes no sense. He says he’s willing to lose 25 million if necessary, as long as he gives Franc the opportunity to compete against a living legend.

This position is striking, surprising, even destabilizing. But it ends up becoming obvious. Jambaar then puts all his weight and resources into the balance. He literally breaks the bank to materialize this extraordinary fight, convinced that certain risks are worth taking when talent demands to explode.

When the day comes (May 1, 2024), Franc doesn’t just seize his chance, he transforms it.

The rise to power

Facing Bombardier, he delivered a performance that turned the tables, pushed the limits and definitively changed his perception among the general public and promoters alike.

From there, Ndiago’Or is no longer a simple talented prospect, he enters the category of wrestlers who weigh in, who count, who generate millions.

Gora Sock’s friend is no longer only a formidable fighter, but also a name that attracts, that reassures, that sells.

In 2024-2025, he had two new brilliant successes against Ama Baldé (February 16) and Eumeu Sène (August 3). These resounding performances earned him the title of Best Striking Wrestler at the Lutte Tv Awards on October 11, 2025, before being distinguished again by the National Association of the Sports Press (Anps), which crowned him Best Striking Wrestler of the Year.

At this point, his record becomes impressive: fifteen fights, fifteen victories, no defeats. Statistics that only belong to holy monsters.

And if today Franc can face the greatest challenges, it is because Jambaar and Father Bâ dared. Dare to invest, dare to lose, dare to believe.

And because he, in the arena, responded, transforming each bet into proof, each risk into victory, each fight into an additional step towards the top.

On February 15, 2026, he will face Tapha Tine. A duel of titans, negotiated at nearly 100 million FCfa for Franc.

He trains in France and in Les Parcelles, far from the tumult. His destiny today is being played out in the arenas. But it was built long before, in the shadows, where champions are born.

Abdoulaye DEMBELE