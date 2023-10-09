“He’s the best striker I’ve ever been around,” Deco decides between Drogba and Eto’o

Barça’s sporting director, Deco, has spoken out on the debate that divides lovers of African round leather, namely who is better between Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o. And the former Portuguese midfielder chose the Cameroonian legend.

In the wake of the legendary rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the football world also witnessed a similar debate between two African football icons, Samuel Eto’o and Didier Drogba, as to who is better . To resolve this thorny question, who better than a former collaborator who shared the field with the two legends?

Anderson Luís de Souza, better known as Deco, had the privilege of rubbing shoulders with these two football giants during his career. He first played alongside the former Ivorian star at Chelsea, then with the Cameroonian legend at FC Barcelona. However, for the former Portuguese midfielder, the current president of the Cameroon Football Federation is the best.

“They are two players with different characteristics. Drogba was a surface player, strong and powerful. As for Eto’o, for those of us who played in midfield, he was a real treat. His movements between the lines, his deep movements behind defenders, were simply incredible. Passing him was much easier, very simple. Besides, we won important trophies together at FC Barcelona, ​​just like with Drogba at Chelsea. However, I remain faithful to Eto’o ” said Deco. Fans of the two African legends will enjoy it!