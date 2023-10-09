DRC: Moïse Katumbi and Martin Fayulu apply for the presidential election

The presidential election in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is taking shape with the official submission of the candidacies of two opposition figures, Moïse Katumbi and Martin Fayulu. These two heavyweights hope to take the reins of the country in the December election, while other candidates are preparing to submit their files by October 8.

In the DRC, two opposition figures, Moïse Katumbi and Martin Fayulu, submitted their candidacies on October 4 for the next presidential election. These two political figures have long aspired to the presidency, with divergent political paths and strategies.

Moïse Katumbi, former governor of Katanga, had to go into exile in 2018 due to his differences with former president Joseph Kabila. His return in 2019 and his gradual move away from the alliance with current President Félix Tshisekedi fueled speculation about the viability of his candidacy. On Wednesday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (Céni) demanded additional documents for his candidacy, but these were finally provided, reassuring his supporters.

Martin Fayulu, meanwhile, continues to claim victory in the 2018 presidential election, even though he has not been declared the winner. He promises to fight for electoral transparency and insists on defending the rights of the people. His candidacy reflects an unwavering determination to pursue his political objectives.

These two opposition leaders came together this year before diverging, particularly on the question of whether or not to boycott the electoral process. Their presence in the presidential race promises intense political competition.

Other candidates include Denis Mukwege, winner of the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize, who is running as an independent. Other figures, such as former prime ministers Adolphe Muzito and Augustin Matata, as well as younger candidates, such as Rex Kazadi and Constant Mutamba, are also entering the presidential race.

Pastor Ngalasi Kurisimi, aged 69, is currently the oldest candidate in this competition.