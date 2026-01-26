Handover: Bira Sène inherits a federation with assets of 22 million FCfa

The transition at the head of the Senegalese struggle took place peacefully. Following the handover of service with Malick Ngom of the National Management Committee (Cng) of wrestling, the new president of the Senegalese Wrestling Federation (Fsl), Bira Sène, begins his mandate with a financial situation considered healthy, marked by available assets of more than 22 million FCfa and a debt of 17 million FCfa pending with the Ministry of Sports.

The ceremony took place yesterday in the office of the outgoing president, in the presence of the inspector of financial and administrative affairs, Lazard Sarr, and the director of physical and sporting activities (Daps), Gilbert Mbengue. On this occasion, Malick Ngom presented the administrative and financial documents retracing his fifteen months of management at the head of the National Committee for Management of the Fight, a period marked by a phase of institutional transition in the governance of the fight.

On the financial level, Mr. Ngom indicated that upon his arrival, the Cng had a total amount of 22,700,000 FCfa. At the end of his mandate, the overall situation now amounts to 39,105,000 FCFA, an amount which includes a debt of 17 million FCFA that the supervisory ministry still owes to the Federation, for expenses previously incurred.

For its part, Bira Sène confirmed these figures while providing details on the actual distribution of funds. In clear terms, the new management team is starting its mission with immediately available assets of more than 22 million FCfa, in addition to assets of 17 million awaiting reimbursement by the State. A situation deemed healthy by both parties, reflecting management deemed responsible and transparent.

Beyond the figures, this handover also marks the official end of the Cng era and the full entry into operation of the Senegalese Wrestling Federation. Bira Sène praised the work accomplished by his predecessor and showed his desire to continue activities without interruption. The former president of the Kaolack Regional Management Committee (Crg) announced upcoming reforms, particularly on the regulatory and organizational level. This peaceful transition thus opens a new page for Senegalese wrestling, with the stated ambition of cleaning up the discipline, strengthening governance and preparing for future events, particularly in view of the major international competitions to come.

After fifteen months at the head of the Cng, Malick Ngom officially handed over the responsibilities to Bira Sène, recently elected president of the Federation. In his speech, the outgoing president presented this ceremony as a “republican tradition” marking the continuity of public service. He specified that the inventory of equipment and the financial situation were examined, stressing that the equipment handed over is almost identical to that received when he took office, with the exception of new acquisitions. Ngom welcomes continuity, Sène announces reforms The president of the Cng also expressed his gratitude to the state authorities for the trust placed during the transition period, while highlighting the progress made, particularly on the international level and in the perspective of the “Dakar 2026” Youth Olympic Games.

Mr. Ngom also reaffirmed his attachment to wrestling, announcing that he will continue to serve the discipline as an international referee. For his part, Bira Sène paid tribute to the work accomplished by his predecessor, whom he considers a partner and a brother. The new president of the FSL welcomed the end of the Cng era and announced a “paradigm change” in the governance of the struggle. He insisted on the need to clean up the environment through the rereading and strict application of texts, while guaranteeing the continuity of current programs. Among the first measures announced are the upcoming convening of the Steering Committee and the organization of an extraordinary general meeting for the adoption of the general regulations.

Sène also indicated that all those involved in wrestling (wrestlers, supervisors, promoters and marabouts) will now have to be made redundant, in order to better structure the sector and improve the management of statistics. Stated objective: to establish new behaviors and allow the Senegalese struggle to shine more, nationally and internationally.

