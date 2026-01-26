After a great season: Asc Ville de Dakar presents its trophies to Mayor Abass Fall

The men’s and women’s basketball teams of the Sports and Cultural Association of the City of Dakar were received yesterday by the mayor of Dakar, Abass Fall. A solemn ceremony where the club presented its numerous trophies and expressed its grievances.

A large delegation led by Yatma Diaw, president of the basketball section of the municipality club, and Moustapha Gaye, technical director of the club, including players and coaches, among others, was received yesterday by the mayor of Dakar, Abass Fall. A solemn ceremony where the club presented its numerous trophies and expressed its grievances. Indeed, the club had a truly fabulous season.

The girls completed a simply remarkable year with four major trophies after an impressive haul: Championship, Coupe du Maire, Coupe de la Ligue and Coupe du Sénégal. “The women’s team is champion of Senegal for the seventh consecutive year. But also, the last two years, she achieved a grand slam by winning all the trophies at stake, namely the Senegal Cup, the Mayor’s Cup, the League Cup and the Senegal championship,” recalled Yatma Diaw, not without returning to the boys’ great performances. “Among the men too, the team is champion of Senegal for the second year in a row. And during the past season, she played in the four finals organized in Senegal and won three of them: the Maire’s Cup, the Senegal Cup and the national championship,” he added. According to Mr. Diaw, the men’s team was also able to learn valuable lessons from its first participation in season 5 of the Basketball Africa League (Bal), while the women’s team came fourth in the Women’s Basketball League Africa (Wbla) 2025.

These great performances were possible, he insisted, thanks to the support and support of Dakar town hall. “It would be impossible for us to achieve these results without your help. And on behalf of the managers, supporters, players and technical staff, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We are here to show our gratitude and appreciation to you, but also to the entire Municipal Council for the efforts made to our Asc which brings together all the municipal agents of the City of Dakar,” said Yatma Diaw. Who, however, requires more support to continue this great momentum.

Indeed, Ville de Dakar, which is preparing to represent Senegal at the Ball for the second year in a row, needs significant reinforcements to face other African clubs. For his part, the mayor of Dakar congratulated the club for its good performances. He also reassured the managers and players regarding certain grievances, namely a multifunctional field, a new bus for team travel, the supervision of the small category, among others.

“It is extremely difficult to speak in these conditions, for the simple reason that we always ask ourselves the question of how you manage to achieve such excellent results. You do it almost without means. You have a passion for playing basketball and that is very important. With passion behind your back, you managed to achieve excellent results and I congratulate you,” said Abass Fall who understood that sport is not only fueled by passion. “Because we live in a world where to participate in competitions, you have to have means,” he noted.

Absa NDONG