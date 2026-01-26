YOG: The Cojoj and the Aibd formalize their collaboration

The organizing committee of the Youth Olympic Games and the Blaise Diagne international airport in Diass signed a partnership agreement this Thursday. This signature, which formalizes the strategic collaboration between the two entities, aims to ensure a fluid and secure organization from reception to the return of the approximately fifteen thousand guests expected in Dakar from October 31 to November 13.

Through this agreement, the various stakeholders in the airport chain have committed to putting their expertise at the service of the organizing committee for the smooth running of the event. Thus, the collaboration initialed in the presence of defense and security forces places particular importance on the smooth and secure management of passenger flows. “The conventions that we are adopting today are part of a coherent and progressive dynamic. They consolidate an institutional framework already built around the agreement signed between the Cojoj and the ministry responsible for air transport in August 2025,” indicated the general coordinator of the organizing committee, Ibrahima Wade, recalling that “it is therefore the entire chain of governance, regulation and airport operation which is today aligned around a common objective: to make the YOG Dakar 2026 an exemplary success”.

In fact, nearly fifteen thousand people are expected during this Olympic event organized for the first time on African soil. And the Blaise Diagne international airport in Diass will be a showcase to highlight local experience and African know-how in general. For his part, Cheikh BAMBA Dieye has already mobilized his teams to succeed in the welcome challenge. The general director of Aibd is convinced that Senegal can count on the services of Aibd to promote the spirit of Teranga and hospitality from the moment the guests land. “We wanted to bring to the organizing committee our commitment, our availability and the presence of all the players in the airport platform to make these Games a moment of success, teranga and hospitality.

The airport is the antechamber of Senegal. And from this point of view, it is important that we are available to welcome our guests on arrival and return,” recalled Mr. Cheikh Bamba Dieye.