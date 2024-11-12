Hamond Chic: cited in the Baltasar affair, the celebrity breaks the silence and denies

Cited in the scandal surrounding Baltasar Ebang Engonga, coach Hamond Chic broke the silence and responded to the accusations made against her. During a live broadcast, the social media star firmly denied any involvement in the affair concerning the former director of the National Financial Investigation Agency of Equatorial Guinea.

Hamond Chic categorically rejected rumors and insinuations linking her to the affair, insisting on the need for tangible evidence to support any accusation. She warned of the dangers of allowing oneself to be manipulated by social networks, often sources of disinformation. “If I did something, it inevitably leaves traces, proof. It is not enough to talk, but we must also demonstrate this through supporting evidence”she said.

She also wanted to recall the constant support of her loved ones and her many admirers. “I am followed by such powerful people, with the red carpet that they roll out for me wherever I am invited”she emphasized.

Choosing not to dwell on these controversies, Hamond Chic affirmed its desire to remain focused on its projects and ambitions.“I have reached such a high level that I no longer have to dwell on this kind of triviality”she concluded.