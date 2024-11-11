Gabon: WHO reveals tobacco consumption rate among women in 2022

The 2023 annual report of the activities of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Gabon revealed that, in 2022, the prevalence of smoking was 22% among men compared to 2.5% among women. Although the proportion of female tobacco users is low, it raises concerns due to the specific risks that smoking poses to women’s health.

If for many, seeing a woman smoking is not considered elegant, the real issue of smoking among women goes beyond these aesthetic considerations. Tobacco poses a particular danger to them, increasing the risk of various serious illnesses. In addition to the cancers and cardiovascular diseases that tobacco can cause, smokers face increased risks for reproductive health.

Health Risks

Smoking poses serious health risks. In fact, it affects almost every organ in the body. It increases the risks of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases such as bronchitis, emphysema and stroke. It is also a major risk factor for several cancers, including lung, throat and bladder. In addition, tobacco accelerates skin aging, causes dental problems and exposes passive smokers to serious illnesses.

Tobacco’s effects on female hormones complicate menstrual cycles, leading to irregular cycles and a reduction in fertility by about a third. Concretely, women who smoke take twice as long to conceive a child as non-smokers. In addition, pregnant women who smoke are exposed to the risk of premature birth, ectopic pregnancy, and even death of the newborn. A study carried out among midwifery students in 2018 revealed that 17.1% of them believe that tobacco is responsible for the occurrence of ectopic pregnancies.

The Situation in Gabon

However, in Gabon, women consume less tobacco than men, with a prevalence of only 2.5% in 2022 according to the WHO. Although relatively limited among Gabonese women, smoking remains a public health issue. It requires targeted awareness-raising actions to protect future generations from the devastating effects of tobacco consumption.

A signatory to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), Gabon has implemented initiatives such as licensing requirements for tobacco companies and the “Tobacco-Free Administration” program, aimed at creating smoke-free public environments. However, more measures are needed to reduce smoking, particularly among young people and women.